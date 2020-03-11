Elderly couple critical

A couple of days after they were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, the condition of the elderly couple from Pathanamthitta who tested positive for COVID-19 turned critical on Wednesday.
Officials said the condition of the 85-year-old woman was worsening due to age-related vulnerability and that of her 91-year-old husband continued to fluctuate. Meanwhile, the health condition of a couple from Chengalam who tested positive for the disease remained stable. As of now, 10 people were in isolation wards.
District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu directed the authorities to shut down a clinic at Thiruvathukkal and asked the doctor to go on home isolation. The action followed reports that one of the two COVID-affected patients had consulted the doctor there. The Collector also sought the support of religious leaders.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.