Elderly couple critical

A couple of days after they were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, the condition of the elderly couple from Pathanamthitta who tested positive for COVID-19 turned critical on Wednesday.

Officials said the condition of the 85-year-old woman was worsening due to age-related vulnerability and that of her 91-year-old husband continued to fluctuate. Meanwhile, the health condition of a couple from Chengalam who tested positive for the disease remained stable. As of now, 10 people were in isolation wards.

District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu directed the authorities to shut down a clinic at Thiruvathukkal and asked the doctor to go on home isolation. The action followed reports that one of the two COVID-affected patients had consulted the doctor there. The Collector also sought the support of religious leaders.