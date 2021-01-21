EICL told to inform on relief in a week

Company officials meet Ministers

The State government has directed the management of English Indian Clays Ltd. (EICL) to inform it within one week of the company’s decision regarding the payment of interim relief to the EICL employees.

The government decision was conveyed to the EICL management at a meeting on Wednesday.

The company management and trade unions will meet on February 24 for finalising a decision on reopening the EICL Kochuveli unit, which has remained shut since August 10, 2020.

On Wednesday, company representatives met Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan and Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran following the impasse over the reopening of the EICL units in the district. Labour Department officials and EICL union leaders also were present.

The company has been directed to inform the Labour Commissioner of its decision regarding the interim relief. It should also inform the Labour Commissioner regarding the welfare measures for the family of Prafullakumar, the employee who was found hanging on the company premises on January 2, the government said.

Labour Commissioner Pranab Jyotinath, Additional Labour Commissioners K. Sreelal and K.M. Sunil, EICL CEO B. Bhojwani and senior EICL officials S. Shyam and S. Mahesh were present.