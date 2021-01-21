EICL told to inform on relief in a week

The State government has directed the management of English Indian Clays Ltd. (EICL) to inform it within one week of the company’s decision regarding the payment of interim relief to the EICL employees.
The government decision was conveyed to the EICL management at a meeting on Wednesday.
The company management and trade unions will meet on February 24 for finalising a decision on reopening the EICL Kochuveli unit, which has remained shut since August 10, 2020.
On Wednesday, company representatives met Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan and Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran following the impasse over the reopening of the EICL units in the district. Labour Department officials and EICL union leaders also were present.
The company has been directed to inform the Labour Commissioner of its decision regarding the interim relief. It should also inform the Labour Commissioner regarding the welfare measures for the family of Prafullakumar, the employee who was found hanging on the company premises on January 2, the government said.
Labour Commissioner Pranab Jyotinath, Additional Labour Commissioners K. Sreelal and K.M. Sunil, EICL CEO B. Bhojwani and senior EICL officials S. Shyam and S. Mahesh were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath