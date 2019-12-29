EICL to reopen today

The labour dispute at the English Indian Clays Ltd. (EICL) was settled on Saturday, and the company which had suspended operations on November 30 will reopen on Sunday, the Labour Department said on Saturday.

As per the agreement, the salary for November will be issued to all employees, including contract employees, on January 5. Complaints regarding anomalies in fixation of pay will be settled in a month’s time. A long-term agreement on revised pay has been signed, the unions said.

The salary for the closure period in December has not been paid by the company. This issue will be settled through discussions.

The dispute pertained to the EICL management’s alleged reluctance to implement the long-term agreement on pay revision for the period from October 1, 2016, to March 31, 2021, the Labour Department said.

Hundreds of EICL employees had been facing an uncertain future with the company suspending operations on November 30 citing shortage and exorbitant cost of raw material.

While the company management described the work stoppage as ‘temporary,’ the INTUC, CITU and BMS employees’ unions had accused it of resorting to a cheap ploy to avoid pay revision.