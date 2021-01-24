Efforts on to nab escapee convict

Having nabbed one of the two prisoners who evaded arrest for a month since their escape from the Open Prison at Nettukaltheri, the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have intensified efforts to apprehend the other convict. Sreenivasan, 49, of Kollemcode in Kanyakumari, was caught from a textile mill in Tirupur on the basis of a tip-off.
According to Neyyar Dam Inspector Renjith Kumar, a lookout notice that was circulated on the WhatsApp groups of his colleagues at the mill and others in the region proved decisive. A Shadow police team has been keeping vigil in the area since Sreenivasan had jumped the prison along with fellow prisoner Rajesh Kumar of Veeranakavu on December 23.
Soon after the incident, the police pursued the possibilities of Sreenivasan having fled to Tirupur where he had previously remained in hiding when he violated parole conditions and absconded for seven years in the past. Following his arrest, he was remanded in judicial custody. He will be subsequently transferred to the Poojappura Central Prison where he has been undergoing life term for murdering a pregnant woman.
The police are now exploring leads that Rajesh Kumar, who had raped and murdered a 15-year-old girl in 2012, could also be in Tamil Nadu. The police suspect the convict to have gone to Thirunelveli, Tiruchi, Madurai, and Theni.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath