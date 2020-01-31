Education sector needs reforms: CM

The education sector must not be bridled by conservatism that resists progressive changes, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating the construction of a new library and instrumentation block at the University College here on Thursday.

Criticised

Mr. Vijayan criticised the tendency of certain officials to obstruct reforms in the sector, which is bogged down by redundant courses.

The hesitance to usher in reforms has taken a toll of the student community which has come to be known as largely unemployable, he said.

Without taking names, the Chief Minister said a decision taken at a high-level meeting to foster linkages with the industry in the field of technical education was inexplicably kept on hold, apparently owing to the resistance by certain quarters.

New approach

“The State’s higher education sector, particularly the field of technical education, is in dire need of a new approach. Such endeavours cannot be delayed for someone’s personal interests. Colleges and universities must strive for the progress of their students, the main stakeholders. Those obstructing the path to progress must mend their ways or make way for others,” he said.

Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel, who presided over the function, lauded the teachers of University College for the college bagging the highest number of fellowships in the State under the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) scheme.

He, however, called for concerted efforts to spearhead research and improve the college’s 23rd position in the NIRF rankings.

1.5 lakh journals

Being constructed on an outlay of ₹9.35 crore, the three-storey building will house the libraries that are currently spread across various departments of the college, bringing together its rich collection of over 1.5 lakh journals and documents.

Facilities will also be reserved for an analytical instrumentation laboratory, sources said.

The building will also have a seminar room, staff room, conference hall and a store room.

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran, Higher Education Department principal secretary Usha Titus, Director of Collegiate Education V. Vigneshwari and college principal K. Mani were present on the occasion.