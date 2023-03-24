Earth Hour to be observed in Kerala capital on Saturday

March 24, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

WWF-India is organising various events in the district as part of the Earth Hour India 2023 observance on Saturday.

As during the previous years, WWF-India has urged the public to join the movement by turning off lights and electrical appliances between 8.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. to create the “Biggest Hour for Earth.”

As part of the observance, the Kerala State office of the organisation will organise a ‘You have the power to light up your life’ campaign on the Shanghumughom beach where people can light up an LED pandal by cycling from 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. This pandal has been developed by FBR, a student club of the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill.

A cyclathon will also be held in association with BYCS India Foundation and Indus Cycling Embassy. It will be flagged off from Manaveeyam Veedhi and traverse the route to Statue via LMS Junction and back to Manaveeyam Veedhi from 6.30 a.m. to 7.30 a.m. An interactive campaign will also be conducted on the Museum and Zoo premises from 6.30 a.m. to 8.30 am.

A lights-off and candle light vigil will be organised from 8.30 p.m. to 9.30 pm.