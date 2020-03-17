e-vehicles on hire for govt. departments

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 March 2020 17:47 IST

Dry or Wet lease vehicles from EESL gets the nod

Giving a push to e-mobility in the State and to curb spending on vehicle use, the State government has directed all departments to hire electric vehicles from April 1 instead of purchasing new vehicles.

The government departments could hire the electric vehicles only from the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a Central government institution under Ministry of Power, through Agency for Non -Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT).

The heads of all departments had been asked to opt for electric vehicles by replacing the already hired fossil fuel vehicle from April 1 in view of the cost savings to exchequer, official sources said. EESL is a joint venture of the NTPC Limited, the Power Finance Corporation, the Rural Electrification Corporation and the POWERGRID to facilitate implementation of energy efficiency projects.

Advertising

Advertising

The EESL has suggested three schemes through director of ANERT for the introduction and gradual transformation towards electric vehicles. The Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, while issuing the formal orders for the government, has avoided outright purchase of e-cars from EESL by payment of upfront cost. Instead, the government has opted for the dry lease (car without chauffeurs) and wet lease (cars with chauffeurs) suggested by the EESL.

The initiative is part of the announcement made in the 2020-21 budget by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and also the government’s Electric Vehicle Policy (EVP) aimed to foster green mobility, check the spiralling increase in vehicle population in the road corridors, solve present and future mobility issues, and bring down the mounting number of road accidents.

On hiring electric vehicles by the departments and agencies, the government has estimated that up to ₹7.5 crore per 1,000 vehicles can be saved, besides the positive externalities generated in the form of lower pollution and other environmental benefits.

The government has already set an ambitious target of putting one million EVs on the road by 2022. A ‘pilot fleet’ of 2,00,000 two-wheelers, 50,000 three-wheelers, 1,000 goods carriers, 3,000 buses and 100 ferry boats will begin to ply by 2020.

The government has asked the departmental heads to arrange an ‘initial hiring phase of six months’ from April 1, 2020, after which an evaluation can be made on cost savings.