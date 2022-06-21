e-buses for city circular services soon

First lot of buses to reach capital in two days

First lot of buses to reach capital in two days

Passengers in the capital will soon be able to hop in to electric buses for travel within the city as the e-buses procured by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be deployed for conducting city circular services. The first lot of e-buses is expected to reach here in two days.

The buses were expected to reach here by Wednesday, but the truck carrying the e-buses got delayed following protests against the Agnipath scheme in various States.

Four years ago, the KSRTC launched zero-emission and noiseless air-conditioned battery electric vehicles (BEVs) as the first step towards Green Mobility, though the project had to be stopped halfway due to various reasons.

Recently, the State government placed an order for 50 e-buses at ₹49.5 crore. The company had agreed to provide 15 buses in the first phase, five of which were on the way to the capital from Haryana. The remaining 10 e-buses of the first phase would reach the capital soon, said a senior official of the transport utility.

To make profitable

The e-buses are expected to make the city circular routes profitable. Low-floor buses used for the city circular routes will be redeployed into shuttle services.

Though the buses would reach the capital by this weekend, it would take at least another week to deploy these buses for the service, said the official.