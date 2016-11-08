Thiruvananthapuram

e-auto, LNG bus to be launched today

Launch at meeting of Group of State Transport Ministers in capital

The country’s first LNG-driven (liquefied natural gas) bus and an e-auto will be launched at the meeting of the empowered Group of State Transport Ministers (GoMs) scheduled in the capital on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the meeting at Hotel Mascot here. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will preside. GoMs, set up by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, to resolve transport issues and address road safety in States, is headed by Rajasthan Transport Minister Yunus Khan.

Besides Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, Transport Commissioner Ananthakrishnan and Transport Secretary K.R. Jyothilal, senior officials from other States will participate. At a press meet on Monday, he said the State was hopeful of introducing LNG-driven buses once the motor vehicle rules were amended.

Loans for e-auto

He said the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation would provide loans to buy e-auto for Kudumbasree units and women. CNG-powered (compressed natural gas) buses will be introduced in Thiruvanathapuram and Ernakulam.

