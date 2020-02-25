DYFI to step up campaign against CAA

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 February 2020 00:51 IST

Youth squads to visit houses

The Democratic Youth Federation of India will step up its ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, with a month-long campaign across the State.

Announcing the campaign at a press conference here on Monday, State secretary A.A.Rahim said the campaign would expand its focus also to raise concerns on the privatisation of major public sector companies.

The campaign, to be launched on March 1, will have the slogan ‘Don’t sell the country, don’t divide the country’.

Youth assemblies will be organised at the 27,252 units of the DYFI across the State. The youth assemblies will be held from March 1 to 18.

As part of this, youth squads will be formed to carry out house visits from March 24 to 31 to raise awareness on the CAA and the NRC.

With at least two squads in each area, around 50,000 such squads will be formed.

To mark the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on March 23, Bhagat Singh squares will be installed at each unit centre.

Assessed impact

“A DYFI State committee meeting held yesterday assessed the impact of the ongoing protests and found that we have been able to create awareness among the youth regarding the negative effects of the CAA and the NRC. We are now stepping up the campaign to resist the attempts to turn the country into a Hindu rashtra.

The RSS has unleashed a hate campaign and is spreading misleading messages through WhatsApp and house visits.

Our campaign will be aimed at countering this misinformation,” said Mr.Rahim.