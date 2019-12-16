DYFI stages march to Raj Bhavan

Ahead of a joint protest by the ruling LDF and the Opposition UDF in the city on Monday in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) took a march to the Raj Bhavan late Sunday night in protest against the alleged police action on the campus of Jamia Milia Islamia in New Delhi on Sunday.
Part of a Statewide protest, the DYFI march was blocked by barricades put up by the police on the road a few metres from Raj Bhavan.
When protesters tried to storm the barricades, the police used water cannons against the protesters in a bid to remove them.
The protesters shouted slogans and then staged a dharna at the spot. DYFI leaders addressed the protesters, who withdrew after some time.
