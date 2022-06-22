Duty-free shop to enhance travel experience at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

Retail facility opens on Friday

After the controversial exit of Plus Max duty-free shop from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport about four years ago following charges of illegal black marketeering of foreign liquor, the much-awaited duty-free retail destination – Thiruvananthapuram Duty Free (TDF) – will start functioning at the airport from Friday.

The new duty-free establishment set up by Mumbai Travel Retail Pvt Ltd at the international terminal is expected to add more colours to the travel experience of passengers, said the airport authorities.

The duty-free stores are spread across 2,450 sq ft in total. There will be two outlets at the departure security hold area, of which one store will exclusively cater to imported confectioneries, branded perfumes, travel accessories and destination products. Fashion products such as handbags and sunglasses too will be added soon.

The duty-free store at the arrival area of the international terminal (T2) is located opposite the baggage belts at the arrival hall. The stores are designed for the maximum comfort of passengers. Customer service executives will be deployed to assist passengers in choosing the right products, said the authorities.

TDF offers a wide range of products from around the globe. It welcomes travellers with options across international and home-grown brands. The offerings include confectioneries, electronics items, imported supermarket products and health supplements. Attractive inaugural offers ranging from shopping money, gold coins for lucky winners, among other promotional offers, will be available at the TDF, the authorities added.