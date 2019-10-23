Thiruvananthapuram

Duping gold trader: 10 held

He was invited to a homestay to ‘finalise’ a land deal

The Poovar police have arrested 10 people for allegedly duping a gold trader of ₹75 lakh after luring him in the name of a land deal.

The arrested have been identified as Mujeeb, Sajeer, Shamnad, Azeem, Jeevarikaan, Subash, Arun Dev, Arshad, Hussain and Haja.

At a homestay

They have been accused of robbing Abdul Najeeb of Attingal at a homestay in Poovar on Sunday.

Assaulted

The complainant was allegedly invited by the prime accused, Mujeeb, to the homestay to finalise a land deal for which the former had brought money.

At the behest of Mujeeb, the other accused barged into their room and stole the money after assaulting Abdul Najeeb.

In a bid to mislead the complainant, the gang also ‘abducted’ Mujeeb to project him as a victim.

They later fled from the area through the Neyyar river on a boat.

Money recovered

The gang members were arrested from Poovar and Thengapattanam in Kanyakumari and the police have managed to recover ₹28 lakh from the gang.

Efforts were on to nab two more people who were suspected to have been part of the gang, the police officers said.

