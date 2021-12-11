DUK inks deal in geospatial sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tie-up with GIS solutions provider Esri India

Digital University Kerala (DUK) has entered into an agreement with Geographic Information System (GIS) software and solutions provider Esri India to establish the Esri India Centre of Competence at the university to address the growing demand of trained manpower in the country’s geospatial sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by DUK Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath and Esri India managing director Agendra Kumar in a virtual event held on Friday.

The proposed centre will facilitate research, innovation and solutions in the field of geospatial technology. The collaboration will also see integration of GIS in courses, including Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Data Engineering, Geospatial Analytics etc.

Regular capsule and skill development programmes, joint certification programmes and webinars will be offered as part of the agreement. Internship opportunities will also be provided for students of DUK.

According to Dr. Gopinath, the infrastructure that will be established under the collaboration will enable creation of technology solutions and programmes in areas such as natural resources management, agriculture, disaster management, climate resilience and urban planning.