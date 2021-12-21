DTPC offers helicopter tours at Kovalam on New Year

People can charter a ride on Dec. 29, 30, 31 and Jan. 1

With the aim of offering a memorable New Year to holidayers, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is arranging helicopter tours at the popular beach destination of Kovalam.

Visitors will get to enjoy a sweeping view of the Kovalam beach, Arabian sea, and Thiruvananthapuram city on December 29, 30, 31 and January 1 .

The project has been conceived by the DTPC keeping in mind the possibilities of helicopter tourism. A helicopter can be chartered by families or friends at low rates as compared to that in foreign countries.

The DTPC is implementing the project in association with the tour operator, Holiday Shop. There was great scope for helicopter tourism in the State, DTPC secretary Sharon Veettil said.

For details and bookings, call: 99610 41869, 99611 16613, a statement said.