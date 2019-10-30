DTPC designs Ananthapuri tour package for visitors

A special tour package linking prime tourist spots and places of attraction in the capital, including the famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple and Kovalam beach resort, has been worked out by the Thiruvananthapuram District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).

Named Ananthapuri Package, the circuit will cover heritage structure Kuthira Malika, the museum and zoo, planetarium near PMG Junction, Veli Tourist Village, and Shanghumugham beach, in and around the city.

Conducted tour

A conducted tour called Triveni Sangamam to Kanyakumari, which covers Ponmudi-Meenmutty forest trail and Neyyar Elephant Safari, has also been planned as an extended package.

Under the Ananthapuri package, tourists will be taken around the city in a 24-seater luxury bus with all facilities.

Special vehicles can be hired through advance booking for visiting the places. Details could be obtained by contacting +91 7594949402.

The ‘basket boat’ cruise launched at Veli Tourist Village has become a big hit among tourists and local picnickers.

A basket boat that can be boarded by four adults and two children at a time is charged at ₹250 for half-an-hour by the DTPC.

Also, a reception hall at the Veli is rented out at ₹15,000 plus tax for a day. The rent covers furniture, steel plates and glass tumblers made available for hosting functions at the facility.