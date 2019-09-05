Drive to check milk quality during Onam season

The Department of Dairy Development is gearing up to ensure the quality of milk supplied to consumers during the Onam festival season which witnesses peak demand necessitating more imports from neighbouring States.

The department has made arrangements to carry out inspections at multiple locations across the State. Apart from the border checkposts at Meenakshipuram and Aryankavu, temporary checkposts functioning round the clock will be established at Walayar, Kumily and Parassala. Laboratories equipped to test the chemical quality and adulteration of milk will also be set up for the special drive.

An official pressnote quoting Minister for Dairy Development K.Raju said milk found to be of substandard quality would be handed over to the Food Safety Department for legal proceedings. The Minister said quality information centres had been set up at all district headquarters to ensure that consumers are supplied with quality milk. The centres would be equipped to test samples of all the milk brands available in the market. Consumers and dairy farmers can make use of the facility to test samples free of cost.