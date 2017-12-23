DRI finds diversion of duty-free foreign liquor

The Chennai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday inspected the office of a Malaysian-based group in Coimbatore as part of an expanding multi-agency investigation into the suspected large-scale diversion of costly foreign liquor from the duty-free shop at the international airport here.

Officials said DRI sleuths had raided the office of the suspect firm, identified as M/s Plus Max, in Thiruvancode to seize the company’s electronic records relating to the direct import of liquor from foreign distillers and their retail through duty-free counters they run in various airports.

The DRI probe runs parallel to another investigation headed by V. Santosh Kumar, Commissioner, Central GST.

Mr. Santosh had sent in a team of officers to inspect the duty-free shop at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday. A company staff assaulted Vivek, a GST investigator.

The GST officials found that the company staff had hastily erased all electronic records of transactions. They have seized the shop’s computers and sent them to Centre for Advanced Computing, a national cyber-forensic research centre, to retrieve the lost information.

Investigators also searched the company’s guest house near the airport. They have registered a case of smuggling against the firm under section 112 of the Customs Act.

The Central Excise case is that the agency had manipulated passport numbers of international passengers, who are eligible to two bottles of liquor at a duty-free rate, to facilitate the illegal sale to domestic consumers.

In most cases, the same passenger was shown arriving from different foreign destinations the same day to issue bills in their name and passport number. The agency said the revenue loss caused by the racket could run into crores of rupees. It has proposed a system to monitor duty-free shop transactions real time to check illegal diversions in the future.