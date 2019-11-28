Dramatic scenes at Vanchiyoor Court

The Vanchiyoor court witnessed dramatic scenes on Wednesday after a section of lawyers protested a magistrate’s decision to deny bail to a KSRTC driver who is accused in a case.

Judicial First Class Magistrate Deepa Mohan cancelled the bail of KSRTC driver Mani, 50, after the witness in the case alleged in court that the accused and his wife had threatened her to give a statement in his favour.

Charges

The KSRTC driver faced charges under Section 337 of the Indian Penal Code that deals with offences related to rash and negligent acts endangering the lives of others.

The magistrate had immediately cancelled the bail bond and remanded him to judicial custody. The decision had prompted the advocate of the accused to contact the Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association.

Association leaders called on the magistrate in her chamber and staged a protest.

According to them, she had failed to follow proper procedure in handling the legal development.

“The magistrate should have obtained a formal complaint in writing from the witness so that the complaint could be verified. Instead, she had cancelled his bail bond and remanded him,” Pachalloor R. Jayakrishnan, secretary, Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association, said.

Not locked up

He denied reports that the lawyers had locked the magistrate in her room.

Sessions court

Later in the day, the case came up before Sessions Judge K. Babu.

The counsel for Mani argued that the Magistrate’s decision was unjustifiable, as no enquiry was carried out to verify the witness’s allegation.

The court concluded that the offences alleged against Mani were bailable and ordered his release on bail on the execution of a bond of ₹10,000.