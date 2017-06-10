DPI for revamping school games manual

Thiruvananthapuram: A meeting presided over by the Director of Public Instruction has decided to recommend to the government to revamp the school games manual. Archery (boys, girls), boxing (boys), cycling (boys, girls), net ball (boys, girls), rifle shooting (boys, girls), weightlifting (boys, girls), Wushu (boys, girls) will be among the items to be newly included in the games. This will take the number of events in the games to 26.

As participation in school games allows students to get grace marks, the meeting decided against including events that had been part of it for years owing to pressure from various quarters. Events that are part of the national games will only be included this time around. This is also expected to help check participation of children for the sake of grace marks.

It was also decided to publish the manual in Malayalam.