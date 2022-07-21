DPC approves Plan projects of 15 local bodies
The District Planning Committee (DPC) approved the annual Plan projects submitted by 15 local bodies in the district for the 2022-23 fiscal on Thursday.
The meeting chaired by district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar approved the projects of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Varkala, Pothencode and Vellanad block panchayats; Manamboor, Vilappil, Aryanad, Pallikkal, Vamanapuram, Kizhuvilam, Pulimath, Malayinkeezhu, Kulathoor, Kadakkavoor and Vellanad grama panchayats.
