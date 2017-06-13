Dog culling: SC summons to local body members

People’s representatives of various local bodies in Attingal are in a fix after receiving summons from the Supreme Court for being involved in the culling of stray dogs in April. The culling followed the death of an old man from stray-dog bites.

The notices have been issued to M. Pradeep, chairman of Attingal municipality; A.S. Sreekantan, chairman of health standing committee at Kizhuvilam panchayat; Manju Pradeep, ward member of Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat; and B.S. Bijukumar and A. Shahjahan, ward members of Kizhuvilam panchayat.

On April 7, a pack of stray dogs had mauled to death 85-year-old Kunjukrishnan, near Mamom.

The death led to tension in the area. The local people, along with the people’s representatives, had killed several stray dogs in the area, following this.

The Attingal police had arrested Manju Pradeep, Sreekantan, Bijukumar, and Shahjahan the next day.

On people’s side

According to Mr. Sreekantan, they were facing the consequences of standing up for the people who voted for them.

“It was a tense situation in the area following the death of the old man. People from nearby wards also had come there, demanding an end to the stray-dog menace. We had to do something to control their anger. So, we all joined them in killing a few stray dogs in the area. We are ready to face punishment for that. The four of us will be present at the Supreme Court on July 17, for the next hearing,” he said.

However, M. Pradeep, chairman of Attingal municipality, is perplexed at receiving a summons from the court, as he was not even present in the area, when the culling happened.

“It’s true that the incident happened in Attingal. But, I had not even gone to this place. My name was mistakenly included in this. Even when the police complaint was filed, my name was not there. I have got legal opinion that I should be present at the court,” said Mr. Pradeep.

The court served the order based on a petition filed by lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan, on behalf of Haryana native Nikita Anand, alleging that activities of the people’s representatives violate three orders of the apex court regarding the culling of stray dogs.