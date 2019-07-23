Dog abandoned for ‘illicit relationship’

Pet dogs have often been found abandoned on the city’s streets for no rhyme or reason. Now, one dog has been found abandoned with a reason, written in a note kept safely inside a locket, attached to a collar around its neck. The reason? ‘Illicit relationship’ with a dog in the neighbourhood.

On Sunday night, Shameem Faruque, an activist of the People For Animals, got a call from a PFA volunteer regarding a Pomeranian dog that was found abandoned near the World Market in Anayara. She soon went out in the pouring rain, rescued the dog and brought it home.

“While cleaning up and petting the dog, I found this small locket attached to the collar. Inside, the letter was kept safely wrapped in a plastic wrapper with a string tied around it. Whoever did this, wanted this note to be found undamaged,” says Ms.Faruque.

The note written in Malayalam reads - “The dog is a really nice breed. It is well-behaved. It does not require a large amount of food. It does not have any diseases. It is bathed once every five days. Only issue is that it barks a little. It hasn't bitten anyone in three years. Used to give it mainly milk, biscuit and raw eggs. It is being abandoned because of ‘illicit relationship’ with a dog in the neighbourhood.”

Ms.Faruque, who has rescued many an abandoned dog, says that it is a strange reason to use to abandon a dog.

“From what I have seen of the dog, the owner probably abandoned it because it barks constantly. Otherwise, it is well-behaved, as the letter says. It is clear that the owner has looked after it well in these three years. If this is the actual reason for which the owner has abandoned the dog, then the person does not have much knowledge about dogs. I have kept it in one of my kennels. Hopefully, she will be adopted soon,”says Ms.Faruque.