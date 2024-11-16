Documentary screened

Department of English, Government Arts College, Thiruvananthapuram, in collaboration with Gender Justice Forum organised a screening of the award winning documentary Saving Walden’s World directed by Jim Merkel on Friday.

The screening was held as part of the four-year undergraduate programme. The documentary combines the interconnected areas of women empowerment, organic farming, and community driven initiatives in creating a more sustainable future, according to a release.

Filmmaker and activist Jim Merkel’s personal journey from a military subcontractor to advocate for non-capitalist solutions forms the crux of documentary. The documentary mapped a journey through this story to three places, including Kerala, Cuba, and Slovenia, where women-led communities are reimagining society, it said. The event featured an interaction with the director and the students.

“They’re not just pushing for survival; they’re thriving through empowerment, collaboration, and sustainable living. What is remarkable is that these communities are doing so outside the conventional capitalist model, showing us that there is more than one way to flourish,” said Mr. Merkel.

