Documentary marks 90th year of Dandi march

Picking up a handful of salt at seaside Dandi on April 6, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi demonstrated that even salt can be a deadly weapon against mighty empires.

As the nation remembers the epic Dandi Yatra on its 90th anniversary, a documentary in Malayalam attempts to recapture the magic of that extraordinary foot march for the younger generation.

Oru Pidi Uppu (A Handful of Salt) traces the historic trek against the loathed British salt laws that Gandhiji launched with his trusted satyagrahis on this day 90 years ago — March 12, 1930 — from the Sabarmati Ashram.

The 28-minute documentary, which features English subtitles, is produced by D&S Combines, a private collaboration between P.D. Santhosh (direction and camera), programme producer at KITE-VICTERS, and Dominic J. Kattoor (script, narration), an assistant professor in Malayalam at the Government Sanskrit College, Pattambi.

Oru Pidi Uppu is a modest attempt to document one of the finest moments of the Indian freedom struggle, according to Mr. Santhosh. “It took Gandhiji 25 days to cover the distance from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi in Navsari district. The impact of the Salt Satyaraha on the freedom struggle and the concept of civil disobedience was tremendous,” he said.

241-mile yatra

In the documentary, the 241-mile yatra is revisited through the eyes of Mohanan Nair and K.G. Harikrishnan, members of Malayali associations in Gujarat.

For its making, the eight-member team led by Mr. Santhosh and Mr. Kattoor toured the entire route of the march, documenting the places where Gandhiji and the volunteers made stopovers and spoke to people.

While some of those spots are marked by museums and memorials today, others in private hands lie largely neglected.

They may disappear one day soon, the documentary reveals. “Even the local people have forgotten them now. Is not that strange for a march that drew massive crowds as it progressed?

It is important to preserve these locations, especially in an age when history itself is being rewritten with impunity,” Mr. Santhosh said.

Oru Pidi Uppu is the fourth of a 10-part documentary project on milestones in the Indian Independence struggle which D&S Combines launched in 2011.

Three of the 10 parts

The first three dealt with the the Cellular Jail in the Andamans, the Malabar Rebellion, and the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

Last month, a Gujarati-dubbed version of Oru Pidi Uppu was premiered at the Urmi School, Vadodara.