Docu film fete begins today

The curtain will go up on the 12th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) here on Friday with the screening of the film Selfie directed by Italian director Agostino Ferrente.

Governor P. Sathasivam is scheduled to inaugurate the six-day event.

As many as 262 films from 19 countries, including 44 films in the International category and 74 in the Focus category, will be screened during the festival. More than 60 films will compete in different categories, namely Long Documentary, Short Documentary, Short Fiction and Campus Film.

Cultural Affairs Minister A.K. Balan will preside over the inaugural ceremony.

Cultural Affairs Secretary Rani George; Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal, secretary Mahesh Panju and vice chairperson Bina Paul will attend the function to be held at the Kairali Theatre.

Honour

Indian filmmaker, author and curator Madhusree Dutta will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the closing ceremony of the documentary festival. Some of her notable works will be screened at the fete.

The 12th IDSFFK will have sideline events, including ‘Face to Face’, seminar sessions and a workshop on documentaries by the K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts.

‘In Conversation With’ session will be held at at the Nila Theatre.