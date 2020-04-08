Do natural barriers keep COVID-19 at bay?

Have the hilly topography and low population density played a role in limiting the COVID-19 cases in Idukki and Wayanad districts?

So far 10 persons have tested positive in Idukki. Of the 4,255 people under observation in the district, nine persons, including five positive cases, are in isolation in hospitals.

District Collector H. Dinesan says the low density of population is a major factor that prevented the spread of the disease in Idukki. “As individual contacts are less, we are able to concentrate on the hotspots, mainly Munnar,” he says.

“Timely measures have helped in containing the disease in the district. Besides, social distancing is a reality here as people stay far in between in the hilly terrain,” a health official says.

District Medical Officer T.R. Rekha told The Hindu that screening is being done with the help of the police at the four check-posts bordering Tamil Nadu and the porous mountain routes are under surveillance.

“Unlike those in towns and cities, people in remote areas usually move out for meeting their necessities once a week. In the high ranges, markets function mainly on Saturdays as farm workers get their pay that day. This natural distancing might have helped in controlling the spread of the disease,” a senior police officer says. This is also evident in Wayanad which is similar to the topography and density of population of Idukki. So far only three positive cases hav been reported from the district.

As per the 2011 census, the density of population in Wayanad is 383 people per sq km compared to 255 people in Idukki, where as the State density is 860 people per sq km.

In Wayanad

The fewer number of cases in Wayanad, just three, is in sharp contrast to the rise in positive cases reported from neighbouring districts. While 59 cases have been reported from Kannur, 12 have been reported from Kozhikode, and 14 from Malappuram.

“Natural barriers such as topography and low density of population have helped in limiting the spread of the disease in the district. The low number of Gulf returnees and stringent enforcement of law have also helped in containing the pandemic,” Wayanad Collector Adeela Abdulla says.

The five ghat roads that connect Wayanad to neighbouring districts have helped the district administration restrict the movement of vehicles and effectively enforce the law, Ms. Abdulla says.

“We could also seal the major roads to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in a time bound manner.” Strict enforcement of quarantine for travellers from other districts and States and stern action by the police have also helped to tackle the spread of the disease, she says.

As many as 12,102 people are under observation in the district on Wednesday, including a positive case in isolation in hospital.