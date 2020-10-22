Disused quarry turns drinking water source

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Pothencode block panchayat project

The Pothencode block panchayat is setting an example by transforming a disused quarry into a water source for the public.

Some time ago, it was discovered that the Chitikkara quarry spread over 4.5 acres had a spring at a depth of 200 ft.

After the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) certified that the water is fit for drinking, the block panchayat authorities launched measures to collect the water, purify and supply it.

Two tanks having a capacity of 5,000 litres each were installed along with three filters.

5 panchayats to benefit

Water will be supplied to people in five grama panchayats — Pothencode, Andoorkonam, Azhoor, Mangalapuram and Kadinamkulam — under the block during the summer. The project has cost the panchayat ₹23 lakh from its plan fund.