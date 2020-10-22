Disused quarry turns drinking water source

The Pothencode block panchayat is setting an example by transforming a disused quarry into a water source for the public.
Some time ago, it was discovered that the Chitikkara quarry spread over 4.5 acres had a spring at a depth of 200 ft.
After the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) certified that the water is fit for drinking, the block panchayat authorities launched measures to collect the water, purify and supply it.
Two tanks having a capacity of 5,000 litres each were installed along with three filters.
5 panchayats to benefit
Water will be supplied to people in five grama panchayats — Pothencode, Andoorkonam, Azhoor, Mangalapuram and Kadinamkulam — under the block during the summer. The project has cost the panchayat ₹23 lakh from its plan fund.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath