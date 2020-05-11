District to intensify COVID-19 surveillance

The Thiruvananthapuram district administration has intensified its ward-level surveillance mechanism to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in view of the influx of people from other States.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who convened a review meeting to assess the precautionary measures in the district, said the services of teachers, Kudumbashree, and ASHA workers would be utilised for the purpose.

The ward-level teams would keep tabs on those who came from other countries and States until the end of their mandated quarantine period. In Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, more than one team would be deployed in every ward. Daily surveillance reports would have to be submitted in the Collectorate.

Urging greater caution during the third stage of transmission of COVID-19, he urged District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan to issue directions to the presidents and secretaries of the local bodies in this regard.

Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma called for a strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines at the fishing harbours in the district. An adequate number of counters must be set up at the Vizhinjam port to prevent crowding. She also directed the officials concerned to prevent illegal fish sales and auctions at the harbours.

Migrant labourers

A day after around 650 migrant workers protested in the city, the police visited the labour camps to take stock of the facilities there. The workers were informed of the steps adopted by the government to facilitate their return to their native places.

Quarantined

As many as 2,147 people were ordered to go into quarantine on Monday, increasing the number of people placed under observation in the district to 4,111. Among them, 3,627 people were quarantined in their homes. The corona care centre at Mar Ivanios College hostel accommodated 442 people. Nine persons were admitted to various hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police registered cases against 76 people and seized 29 vehicles for various lockdown violations. Moreover, 153 people were booked for failing to wear masks outdoors. They were provided masks by the police free of charge. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police also registered 559 cases, arrested 561 people, and seized 334 vehicles.