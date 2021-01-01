District rings in New Year in a low-key fashion

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 January 2021 01:15 IST

Most hotels cancel celebrations owing to the pandemic

Thiruvananthapuram has rung in the New Year with low-key celebrations amid fear and restrictions induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While numerous people thronged beaches and other places since afternoon, stringent curbs were imposed for the festivities with the district administration prohibiting celebrations after 10 p.m.

At Kovalam

The beaches at Kovalam, which normally teem with visitors when the clock strikes midnight and beyond, witnessed several visitors dismayed at being directed to leave the premises at 10 p.m. soon after a firework display.

Advertising

Advertising

Following microphone announcements advising the revellers to leave the beach, a sizeable police team spread to different directions to vacate the public and traders who hoped to make up for the lack of business during the lockdown and the period until the reopening of the tourist destination.

Barring a few, almost all hotels had decided to skip the usual New Year parties that used to have DJ concerts and other attractions.

The curfew of 10 p.m. was tightly enforced in these private establishments too.

The police adopted similar measures in other tourist hotspots, including Varkala and Shanghumughom too. The police reported no untoward incidents in connection with the celebrations.

Rush at markets

The city witnessed considerable rush in shops and markets with large sections deciding to observe the New Year festivities within the comfort of their homes.

The pandemic restrictions were virtually given a miss in many of these outlets.