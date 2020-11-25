District reports 461 new cases, recoveries

Rise in number of health workers testing positive

The district on Wednesday reported 461 new cases of COVID-19 while an equal number recovered from the infection. The active case pool stands at 4,521 cases as of Wednesday, health officials said.

Local transmission accounted for 363 of the new cases. The list also contained five health workers. The death toll, meanwhile, has risen to 535 with one more recent death attributed to the infection. The deceased was a 70-year-old man from Neyyattinkara.

The number of health workers who have tested positive is continuing to mount in the district. In November alone, approximately 200 health workers have been diagnosed with the infection, show statistics.

1,841 in quarantine

Meanwhile, 1,841 persons more were quarantined in the district as part of the prevention measures. With this, the number of quarantined persons in the district has risen to 28,629, including 25,977 who are in home isolation and 133 others who are in institutional quarantine.

As many as 1,336 others, meanwhile, completed the quarantine period without developing symptoms.

The City police have arrested 14 persons and registered 42 cases for breaching COVID-19 regulations. Five vehicles were taken into custody. In Rural Thiruvananthapuram, 203 cases were registered, 150 people were arrested, and seven vehicles were taken into custody, a statement said.