District reports 1,150 new cases

TPR-based restrictions to be in force in local bodies for a week from today

The district reported 1,150 new COVID-19 cases and 541 recoveries on Wednesday. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 7.8%. In all, 9,014 people are under treatment for the infection in the district. In 24 hours, 14,694 tests were carried out.

Contact transmission accounted for 1,055 of the cases reported on Wednesday. The list also included one health worker. The number of people in quarantine stood at 34,122, including 2,261 persons who were quarantined on Wednesday.

Four categories

The district administration on Wednesday issued a revised list of local bodies where restrictions based on the TPR will be in force for one week from Thursday. Local bodies in the district have been classified into A (average TPR below 5% - areas with low spread), B (between 5 and 10% - areas with moderate spread), C (10-15% - areas with high spread) and D (TPR above 15% - areas with critical spread) categories.

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is in the B category, and the municipalities of Attingal, Nedumangad, Neyyattinkara and Varkala, in the C category. Eight grama panchayats - Uzhamalackal, Kadakkavoor, Cherunniyoor, Vilavoorkal, Kizhuvilam, Kadinamkulam, Ottoor and Chemmaruthy where the average TPR is above 15% are in the D category.

Public offices, PSUs, companies, commissions, corporations and autonomous institutions in the A and B category locations can function with 100% attendance and 50% attendance in C category locations.

In banks

Banks and financial institutions can function on Tuesdays and Thursdays also in addition to Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. However, only internal office work is permitted on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The public are not allowed entry on the two days.

Places of worship in A and B category local bodies can allow entry to a maximum of 15 people for short periods by adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Examinations are permitted in all four categories on all days including Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend measures

Supermarkets selling essential items in A, B, and C category locations will be permitted to function on weekends for home delivery of items. The existing weekend lockdown measures will continue on July 10 and 11. In the D category locations, these measures will be applicable throughout the week. D category locations will also be under strict police surveillance.

Gyms and indoor sports venues can function in non-AC halls/spaces with adequate ventilation. Attendance is restricted to 20 persons at a time.