Thiruvananthapuram posts 99.16% pass in SSLC exams

Thiruvananthapuram

14 July 2021 23:18 IST

9,909 students score all A+, 159 schools register 100% win

The district recorded a pass percentage of 99.16 in the SSLC examinations, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

This was 0.22 percentage points up from last year’s (98.94%).

As many as 9,909 students in the district secured A+ grade in all subjects.

Advertising

Advertising

The pass percentage in Attingal educational district was 98.99, in Thiruvananthapuram 98.98 and Neyyattinkara 99.54.

Of the 34,179 students who appeared for the examinations from the district, 33,891 became eligible for higher education. Of them, 17,134 were boys and 16,757 girls.

As many as 3,788 students secured A+ in the Attingal educational district; 2,953 in the Thiruvananthapuram educational district; and 3,168 in Neyyattinkara.

The subject in which maximum number of students secured the A+ grade was IT – 34,164. Only 15 students did not get A+ grade in the paper.

As many as 159 of the 269 schools had 100% results.

St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, presented the maximum number of students for the examinations were – 1,711.

Govt. schools

Among the government schools that had 100% pass are Government High School, Chala; Government Model HSS for Boys, Chala; Government Girls HSS, Karamana; Government HS for Girls, Dhanuvachapuram; Government High School, Sreekaryam; Government HSS, Pettah; Government VHSS, Pettah; Government Model HSS, Venganoor; Government HSS for Girls, Malayinkeezhu; Government HSS, Balaramapuram.

In the aided sector, the schools with 100% success included St. Goretti’s HS, Nalanchira; RKD NSS HS, Sasthamangalam; St. Philomena’s Girls HS, Poonthura; St. Roch’s HS, Thope; RR VHSS, Kilimanoor; NSS GHSS, Dhanuvachapuram; VHSS for Girls, Thiruvallam; St. Joseph’s HSS, Thiruvananthapuram; St. Mary’s HSS, Vettucaud; and LMS HSS, Vattapara.

In the unaided sector, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vazhuthcaud; Carmel Girls HSS, Thiruvananthapuram; Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira; St. Therese’s Convent Girls HSS, Neyyattinkara; Cordova FMHS, Poonthura; Nirmala Girls HSS; Christ Nagar English Higher Secondary School; St. Thomas, Mukkolakkal, Lourdes Mount HS, Vattapara; SHCHS, Anchuthengu; and Crescent HS, Nedumangad, had 100% results.