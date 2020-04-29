District back in COVID spotlight again

Two COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the southern part of the district on Wednesday, prompting the police to tighten lockdown restrictions in regions under the Neyyattinkara sub-division.

The patients are a 48-year-old man from Neyyattinkara and a 68-year-old man from Tamil Nadu. Both men were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara. Once they tested positive for COVID-19, they were shifted to the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, the district administration said.

How the patients contracted the infection was yet to be ascertained. Their route maps were being prepared, the authorities said. After the news broke on Wednesday afternoon, the police asked shops in Neyyattinkara and Balaramapuram to close.

Lockdown restrictions would be tightened in places coming under the Neyyattinkara sub-division from Thursday, the police said. Shops selling essential commodities would be allowed to remain open till 12 noon only. Vehicle movement also would be restricted in view of Wednesday’s development.

In all, 67 persons were placed under disease surveillance on Wednesday, while 81 others completed the surveillance period without developing symptoms. At present, 2,061 people were under surveillance in the district. Of this, 1,921 were under home quarantine, 52 under observation in hospitals, and 88 persons in COVID care centres.

Follow odd-even scheme for vehicles

The City police registered cases against 73 persons for violating the odd-even scheme that was introduced for allowing vehicles on roads during the lockdown.

As per the system, only vehicles with registration numbers ending in odd numbers were permitted on Wednesday. The cases were registered under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, District Police Chief Balram Kumar Upadhyay said.

The concessions on lockdown rules in city areas stipulated that vehicles with registration numbers ending in odd numbers were allowed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and even numbers on Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays. Vehicles on health-related emergencies and essential service duties stood exempted from this rule.

In all, the City police registered cases against 187 persons and seized 149 vehicles on Wednesday for lockdown violations. Cases were also registered against 68 persons for failing to wear face masks. Another six persons were booked for unnecessary travel.