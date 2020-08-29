Distant lands brought up close

Little slices of Russia, France, Germany, and the Maldives add more colour to city’s cultural palette.

The city’s cultural-scape is the pride of its residents. Not a day goes by without some event brightening up its cultural hubs. And programmes that provide a glimpse of art and culture of foreign shores are embraced with eagerness. Its vibrant cultural scene would be poorer if not for the programmes arranged by consulates and cultural centres of various countries here.

The oldest of such centres is the Russian Cultural Centre at Vanross Junction. Set up as the House of Soviet Cultural Centre in 1975, it was the fifth such centre to be opened by the Soviet government after those in the metropolitan cities.

The centre closed down in 1991, after the Soviet Union break-up. In 1998, Ratheesh C. Nair, director of the centre, was authorised to negotiate its opening, and in 2000, it reopened its doors as the Russian Cultural Centre.

However, a lot had changed in the intervening nine years. Earlier, the centre was the hub of cultural activities. When it reopened, it had to play catch up, especially as along with the city’s evolution, its cultural life too was changing.

Today, the centre takes forward people’s diplomacy between the two countries. Regular events such as chess and piano classes and film screenings are held. The centre has opened a Russian language school too, says Mr. Ratheesh Nair.

The centre has an e-library, but attempts are on to re-establish the library that existed prior to 1991. Performances by cultural groups from Russia, film festivals, exhibitions by both India and Russia artists, and literary seminars are organised regularly.

This year, the centre is celebrating its 45th anniversary, the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II, and the 160th birth anniversary of Anton Chekhov and 130th anniversary of Boris Pasternak.

In all activities though, the connect with the people is given paramount importance. The centre gives away an award in the name of Sergei Esenin to Indian writers who promote Russian language and literature through translations, points out Mr. Nair.

A few years after the House of Soviet Cultural Centre was launched, the Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum, the French language and cultural centre, was founded in the city in 1980. From a building in Sasthamangalam, it moved to its current location in Vazhuthacaud a decade ago. A branch was started in Kochi in 1998.

The Alliance Francaise has been offering French language courses, besides internationally recognised diplomas and certifications. There are plans to start French classes for children, as young as kindergarten students, says Eva Martin, director of the centre.

It is also a significant presence on the cultural front. From concerts and dance shows to exhibitions and theatre, a number of programmes are organised by the Alliance in partnership with the State government, especially its cultural exchange centre the Bharat Bhavan.

The local connect is important. The Alliance strongly believes in promoting not only the culture of France but also of India, says Ms. Martin.

The centre is working with the Kochi Biennale Foundation and has started a new residency programme for French artists so that they can forge strong links with Indian artists.

A travelling cinema built into an autorickshaw to screen movies in villages or coastal areas, a curated photo exhibition on circuses in the State by anthropologist Eleanor Rimbault, a Malayalam folk band performance, an HIV awareness programme in association with the Lakshya Trust, and a jam session for musicians were some of the events planned for the year before COVID-19 mired everything in uncertainty.

“It is very important to showcase culture outside the Alliance as a lot of people cannot come here for various reasons. The idea is to take art to them, says Ms. Martin.

When a group of German language lovers planned to set up a German language and cultural centre in the city, there was no such facility across the State except the German department at the University of Kerala and a smaller department at Cusat. However, these did not exactly cater to those looking to go to Germany for professional or academic growth and keen on picking up the language in a short time.

In 2008, the Goethe Institute decided to set up the Goethe Zentrum, a smaller version of the institute, in the city. In July that year, the centre started functioning from the current premises with 400 learners. By 2019 when it celebrated its 10th anniversary, the number had crossed 3,000. A centre was started in Kochi five years ago.

While demand for the language courses was what prompted the setting up of the centre, the next question was how to engage with the people for programmes such as workshops or cultural events, says Syed Ibrahim, director of the Goethe Zentrum.

A bit of publicity and word soon got round that the centre would host programmes across genres - dance, jazz, or theatre. Soon, a quality audience belonging to various walks of life, and not just the elite, was thronging the events, be it a film screening or a scientific seminar. A calendar of events is brought out every year, he says.

Mr. Ibrahim, who is also the Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany, says these programmes have created a lot of goodwill for the centre, and people know they will not only get entertained but also enriched. Such a positive impression is important as it can help in better understanding of society and cultures.

In 2005, the Consulate of the Republic of Maldives was set up as the only full-time consulate in the city to provide consular assistance to the Maldivian people in the State, approximately 300 to 500 of whom live in the city and the hundreds who visit each year for medical purposes.

The consulate was upgraded to the Consulate General of the Republic of Maldives in December 2019.

Aminath Abdulla Didi, the Consul General, says the consulate plays a pivotal role in promoting Maldivian culture, tourism, and trade. Political cooperation is also on the agenda.

There has been a historical trade link between the Maldives and Kerala. In recent times, many private small and medium enterprises there have been importing commodities, especially fruits, vegetables, and spices, from the State.

Since she assumed charge, Ms. Aminath Abdulla has met a few government officials here to explore how trade ties between the State and her nation can be improved.

India is the second largest tourism market for the Maldives. Direct flights operate between the Maldives and Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. Private travel agencies there have collaborations with ventures here. There has also been an increase in Indians, especially couples on honeymoon, travelling to the Maldives, she says.

Her country has also signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) with government hospitals here pertaining to capacity building and assistance is establishing some centres in Male.

There is a lot of scope for cultural exchange. Showcasing Maldivian culture and tradition will help improve engagement with the people of the State, Ms. Aminath Abdulla says.