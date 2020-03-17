Dist. readies to meet health crisis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 March 2020 00:50 IST

Efforts to be made at the local level to counter the virus threat

The capital district is fully geared to meet any health crisis that the COVID-19 threat presented, Minister for Tourism and Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran has said.

The government would take all preventive measures in the wake of four COVID-19 positive cases in Thiruvananthapuram, the Minister told mediapersons after a meeting of the legislators from the capital district on Monday.

It was decided at the meeting to take efforts at the local level to ensure that those put in isolation in homes adhered to the guidelines issued by the Health Department. Those being home-quarantined should not venture out. Many were following this advice, the Minister said.

Volunteer committees

Ten volunteer committees would be set up at the ward level at panchayats for surveillance and this would be in addition to the sanitation committee.

In city Corporation wards, a 20-member committee would be set up. Health workers and the police would extend help to them in the assigned task.

In public places, schools, offices, panchayat and village offices and where public frequent more, sanitisers should be made available. In schools, PTAs should take the initiative, the Minister said.

Mr. Surendran said those coming from seven designated countries where there were many COVID-19 cases would be taken from the airports to homes by the government.

This was to stop them from travelling in public transport. Those coming from other nations should avoid public transport to reach home.

Surveillance had been strengthened in railway stations and check-posts. Hospitals had been identified in the city and in Varkala to meet any eventuality.

Legislators V.S. Sivakumar, K. Ansalian, D.K. Murali, I.B. Satheesh, K.S. Sabarinathan, M. Vincent, and V.K. Prashant, Deputy Speaker V. Sasi , Mayor K. Sreekumar, district panchayat president V.K. Madhu, District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan, and District Medical Officer P.P. Preetha attended.