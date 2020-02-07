State Election Commissioner V. Bhaskaran has disqualified Kadakkavoor grama panchayat member S. Krishnakumar under the anti-defection law. He has been barred from continuing as a member and prohibited from contesting the local body elections for six years from February 4.

Mr. Krishnakumar had contested as a Congress candidate in the local body elections of 2015. He was issued whip by the District Congress Committee president to participate and vote in favour of a no-confidence motion issued against the development standing committee chairman of the grama panchayat in July 2018. However, he went against the whip and abstained from voting. The Commission disqualified him on the basis submitted by grama panchayat member A. Madhusoodanan Nair.