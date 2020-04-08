Disinfection tunnels to be set up at hospitals

The district panchayat is installing disinfection tunnels at hospitals as part of COVID-19 prevention measures. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the walk-through enclosure at the Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday. Eight hospitals are being equipped with the facility in the first phase.

At the medical college, the tunnels will be equipped at the entrances to the OP, super specialty and casualty wings.

The main entrance to the SAT Hospital also will be equipped in a similar manner. The other hospitals included in Phase I are the General Hospital and the district hospitals at Neyyattinkara, Peroorkada and Nedumangad. The disinfection tunnels are being supplied by Bharat Aerosol Industrial Pvt. Ltd, Kollam.

The district panchayat had earlier supplied large quantities of masks and sanitisers for the COVID-19 prevention programme. Steps were also taken to start community kitchens to ensure food supply to all.