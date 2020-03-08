Disinfection drive at Kochi airport

Cochin International Airport authorities have decided to implement a slew of measures in the wake of the spread of COVID-19. A massive drive for disinfection will be carried out at the airport following the confirmation that three people who passed through the airport were infected with the virus. This follows a meeting held at the airport to review the latest development, said a press release. The meeting was chaired by District Collector S. Suhas.

The universal screening of passengers started in the airport on March 3 and there were in-flight announcements and intimation at immigration counters for passengers coming from countries like Italy. However, the passengers diagnosed with COVID-19 had failed to report their travel details to the officials. There were 198 passengers in the Doha-Kochi flight.

Dedicated aerobridges

Flights arriving from Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore have been allotted parking bay 19 and 20 and aerobridge 1 and 2. Passengers from these countries are being given dedicated health screen counters, immigration counters, hand baggage screening X-ray, and registered baggage belts. No mixing is permitted between passengers from Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and other passengers. After the last passenger arrival of these flights, disinfection process will be carried out by CIAL.