Directives issued on Pongala-related works

Thiruvananthapuram

06 January 2022 21:30 IST

Decision on the festival will be taken after a high-level meet, says Minister

With the Omicron threat looming large, a decision on conducting the Attukal Pongala will be taken after a high-level meeting, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said. He was speaking at a meeting to review the arrangements for the Pongala by various departments and the city Corporation here on Thursday. The festival is scheduled on February 17.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju said departments could begin tendering works without waiting for administrative sanction. Directions were issued to begin work such as cleaning of sewers without delay. Officials were asked to get the ball rolling so that works could get under way by the end of the month.

The city Corporation is taking up various works, including clean-up, in 13 wards using own funds. These are being carried out through 11 circle offices.

Mayor Arya Rajendran, Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju, councillors, District Collector Navjot Khosa, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) G. Sparjan Kumar, Sub-Collector M.S. Madhavikutty, who is also the nodal officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Asokan, Attukal Bhagavathy Temple Trust president B. Anil Kumar and secretary Sisupalan K. Nair were present.