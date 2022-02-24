Directive to ensure Gothra Sarathi reaches all eligible

Project to provide transportation to tribal students

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar, who is also the chairperson of the district planning committee, has directed various departments to ensure that Gothra Sarathi, a project to ensure transportation for children from distant and remote Scheduled Tribe settlements to schools, reaches every beneficiary.

He was speaking at a meeting at the Collectorate on Thursday to review the project in the wake of resumption of full-fledged schooling.

Gothra Sarathi that was earlier implemented directly by the Scheduled Tribes Welfare department is now being implemented in association with local self-government institutions. The Education and Scheduled Tribe Welfare departments and local self-government institutions (LSGIs) should ensure that children from the Scheduled Tribes reached schools. All LSGIs should collect comprehensive details about the project. Deputy Directors of Education should convene meetings of school headmasters and parent-teacher association office-bearers for effective implementation of the project.

1,193 beneficiaries

As many as 1,193 ST students from 33 schools in Panavoor, Kallikkad, Aryanad, Pangode, Amboori, Nanniyode, Peringamala, Vithura, and Kuttichal panchayats in the district were beneficiaries of the project. The meeting confirmed that all these students had returned to school after they reopened.

District Collector Navjot Khosa, who is also the member secretary of the district planning committee, said no child from the tribal settlements should be forced to stay away from school owing to lack of transport. A meeting will be held in another week to review the implementation of decisions taken at Thursday’s meeting, the Collector said.

Presidents of grama panchayats and officials attended the meeting.