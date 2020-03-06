Directive to change order on insulin pumps

Thiruvananthapuram

06 March 2020 07:51 IST

Type 1 diabetic students now required to hand them over to invigilators

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has recommended that authorities withdraw a directive to hand over insulin pumps attached to the bodies of Type 1 diabetic students, insulin pens and sweets to be eaten during emergencies to invigilators in examination halls.

A commission division bench, comprising chairperson P. Suresh and members Fr. Philip Parakkat and K. Nazeer, made the recommendation on the basis of the finding that the order that water, sugar tablet, chocolate, candy, fruits, snacks, and insulin pumps be left with invigilators could adversely affect students’ health.

The General Education Department had issued an order on February 28 last year that allowed children with Type 1 diabetes to carry insulin pumps, insulin pens, water, sugar tablet, chocolate candy, fruits, and snacks inside examination halls.

Health problems

However, a circular issued by the department directed that these items be handed over to invigilators. The complaint that taking off the insulin pump that can be attached to the body round the clock could lead to health problems was serious.

The commission asked the General Education Secretary to issue a new order urgently.