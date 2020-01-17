Digital varsity status for IIITM-K

The Cabinet decision on Wednesday to elevate the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K) as a ‘digital university’ is a big step forward for the institution that has introduced learning and research in a number of important information technology areas.

In its new avatar, it will be known as ‘The Kerala University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology’, continuing to focus on new digital technologies and related areas such as computational biosciences, informatics, electronics, and automation and digital humanities.

The hardware incubator Maker Village in Kochi functions under IIITM-K, and the varsity status will be a boon for it, IIITM-K said in a statement. The Cabinet decision has come at a time when the institution is set to shift to a new world-class facility in Technocity, Pallipuram.

Campus ready

“The campus is ready. We hope to move there in two-three months,” Saji Gopinath, Director, IIITM-K, said.

The ‘green campus’ will have a “learner-centric environment, facilitated by state-of-the-art infrastructure in cutting-edge areas in fast-paced technology domains,” IIITM-K said in a statement. It will also be equipped with an auditorium, administrative and academic blocks, students’ hostel, library and laboratory wing, faculty and non-faculty residences, director’s residence, and community centre.

The State government had established IIITM-K at Technopark in 2000 as an institution of excellence in science, technology, and management.

Affiliated to the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), IIITM-K currently runs four MSc programmes — in cyber security, machine learning, ecological informatics, data analytics, and geospatial analytics.

It also has MPhil programmes in computer science and ecological informatics, besides doctoral programmes in computer science.

India’s first Blockchain academy, Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA), was set up by the government under IIITM-K.

“The KBA has become the first official Hyperledger training partner in India after it was chosen by the US-based Linux Foundation Hyperledger Project as a feature member organisation for offering training courses.

The KBA is also a General Partner of R3 consortium of Corda Blockchain,” the statement said.

A team of researchers led by IIITM-K scientists had successfully integrated Crop Simulation Model (CSM) on a cloud platform. The CSMs are decision-making frameworks that provide plot-level advisory to farmers.