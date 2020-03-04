Digital geographical info report for Chirayinkeezhu

The Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat has prepared a digital geographical information report, mapping the entire geographical area coming under it using satellite images and ground-level surveys. It will serve as the base document for planning the developmental activities to be carried out in the 103 wards of the six grama panchayats coming under the Chirayinkeezhu block.
The project was taken up in association with the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre, to map all the natural resources available in the region.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.