Digital geographical info report for Chirayinkeezhu

The Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat has prepared a digital geographical information report, mapping the entire geographical area coming under it using satellite images and ground-level surveys. It will serve as the base document for planning the developmental activities to be carried out in the 103 wards of the six grama panchayats coming under the Chirayinkeezhu block.

The project was taken up in association with the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre, to map all the natural resources available in the region.