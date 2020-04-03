Digital content to make up for lost classes

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has teamed up with SCERT to come up with a special programme titled ‘Avadhikala Santhoshangal’ (Happy Vacation times) for children to recoup the lost class days in schools due to the lockdown declared in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The programme will provide an opportunity for enabling a creative and intellectual environment for children at home.

For the first phase of the programme, digital content has been created for all students from Standard 5 to 9 in the SAMAGRA online resource portal developed by KITE as part of the Hi-Tech school project. This content has been developed in specific edutainment form so that the students could acquire the defined skills through various games and activities.

The students could access these educational contents from the ‘Edutainment’ link available in the Samagra portal (samagra.kite.kerala.gov.in). They could select the class and topic of their choice and access the resources available for each subject. After using the resources, the students could also do the worksheets and quizzes based on the topics. The worksheets are created in an interactive form and they could also be downloaded for offline usage. In addition to these, digital contents for standard 1 to 12 are also made available under the ‘e-Resources’ link in Samagra.

Students could access the resources through a smart phone. For students who do not have this facility, KITE will later make available the service of 1.2 lakh laptops in schools through its Little KITEs IT Clubs, says K. Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE.

In mid February, during the early phase of the COVID-19 outbreak, KITE had successfully rolled out an online course for 81,000 teachers. The new content development process has been undertaken by over 160 teachers and educational experts from various districts in the State, all working from home during the lockdown period. The contents are being regularly updated, Mr. Sadath says.