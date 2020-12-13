Differently abled day observed

Thiruvananthapuram

13 December 2020 08:20 IST

Organised by Samagra Shiksha, Kerala

Differently abled students inaugurated each day’s programmes organised by the Thiruvananthapuram South urban resource centre of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, as part of the week-long celebrations to mark International Day of the Differently Abled.

The observance, from December 2 to 10, saw a number of programmes being held online in the wake of the pandemic. Children’s artistic performances, easy cooking, academic and creative activities, sharing of experiences, and interviews were held. Students who took part in a demonstration of artistic abilities at the urban resource centre level on December 3 and performed well took part in the district level event too.

Prominent people from various walks of life such as arts, literature, and media took part in the programmes as guests. All participants were given certificates and trophies. Hundred of financially backward students were presented with gift kits comprising study material and Christmas cakes. It was inaugurated by poet and teacher Sumesh Krishna at the house of Shamamol, who receives home-based education from Samagra resource teachers.

Samagra Shiksha district project officer N. Retnakumar and district programme officers B. Sreekumaran and Resmi T.L. were present at the programme.