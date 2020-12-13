Differently abled day observed

Differently abled students inaugurated each day’s programmes organised by the Thiruvananthapuram South urban resource centre of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, as part of the week-long celebrations to mark International Day of the Differently Abled.
The observance, from December 2 to 10, saw a number of programmes being held online in the wake of the pandemic. Children’s artistic performances, easy cooking, academic and creative activities, sharing of experiences, and interviews were held. Students who took part in a demonstration of artistic abilities at the urban resource centre level on December 3 and performed well took part in the district level event too.
Prominent people from various walks of life such as arts, literature, and media took part in the programmes as guests. All participants were given certificates and trophies. Hundred of financially backward students were presented with gift kits comprising study material and Christmas cakes. It was inaugurated by poet and teacher Sumesh Krishna at the house of Shamamol, who receives home-based education from Samagra resource teachers.
Samagra Shiksha district project officer N. Retnakumar and district programme officers B. Sreekumaran and Resmi T.L. were present at the programme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath