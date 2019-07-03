DHSE to focus on filmmaking

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), as part of its student-centric programmes, will train students in various aspects of filmmaking this year and provide them an opportunity to make their own films.

The student-centric programmes emphasise honing of students’ skills and showcasing their talents.

Sitar

‘Sitar’ (Students’ initiative for training in artistic rejuvenation) is a step in that direction. The programme aims at overall growth of the students, inculcating in them an artistic bend of mind and development of qualities such as compassion and tolerance. Under Sitar, students are provided training through schools. Each year, a special area for providing training is selected. The training exposes students to sessions by experts and provides them opportunities to visit national centres of art. It also explores career options in the selected art form.

Previous years

In the previous years, areas such as theatre, short film, designing, creative writing, fashion technology with special reference to apparel designing, new media and animation, and photography and post production have been selected for special training.

In 2019-20, the area for training is film. Students will learn all about the art of story-telling and aspects such as production management, direction, cinematography, editing, sound, and acting. They will learn from masters in the field, visit national-level institutes, and make their own films. The programme will also expose them to career avenues in filmmaking.

A general aptitude test will be held at the school level to select students for the district-level camps. After an orientation, another aptitude test and interview will be held to zero down on students for the State-level camp. This will be followed by a national camp for 40 students. The short films made by students groups will be exhibited in schools and at film festivals.

Quality Improvement

The department will also provide learning support to students who lag behind their peers as part of the Quality Improvement Programme. This year, it will be implemented in 20 schools with the lowest results in the higher secondary examinations in each district.