Devotees not foes of LDF, says MP

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) does not view devotees as adversaries, Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretariat member Binoy Viswam has said. Mr. Viswam, who has been leading the southern leg of the LDF’s Vikasana Munnetta Jatha, was speaking to mediapersons in Attingal on Thursday, the second day of the rally’s three-day tour of Thiruvananthapuram.
Endorsing the government’s decision to withdraw cases against people involved in the Sabarimala and anti-Citizen Amendment Act protests, the MP maintained that the government did not err in its handling of the controversy over women’s entry to the shrine.
Mr. Viswam dubbed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to coastal areas mere political gimmick. Accusing the Congress of protecting the Italian marines who allegedly killed two fishermen during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government’s rule, he deplored Mr. Gandhi’s failure to visit the families of the two victims in Neendakara.
Referring to the controversy surrounding the deep-sea fishing project, Mr. Viswam said the LDF government would never hesitate to correct any action that did not auger well for the State.
The CPI leader added that the Congress, hand in glove with the BJP in most issues, was facing declining popularity. The fall of the Congress government in Puducherry was testimony to its dwindling relevance.
